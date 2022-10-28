Explore the journey of cinema with Kajol

India loves cinema with all its heart. Its history goes back more than a century – from Dadasaheb Phalke’s Raja Harishchandra in 1913 to Alam Ara’s first ever dream sequence to awards on the world stage. The Journey of India’s latest episode on the legacy of Indian cinema premieres on October 31, on Discovery.
Putting the spotlight on the storytelling that revolutionised global filmmaking, actress Kajol is seen transporting viewers to Bollywood’s captivating legacy.
Kajol says, “It’s no secret that cinema is my first love. It is more than an art form. It is a form of emotion, a way to express passion with innovation, driving audiences across diverse sectors to unite under the umbrella of spectacular storytelling.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
'Let the good times roll': Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss
Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...
Will deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels within a month: Government
Of 898 TV channels broadcast in country, 532 use foreign sat...
'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram
Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...