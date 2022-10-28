Explore the journey of cinema with Kajol

India loves cinema with all its heart. Its history goes back more than a century – from Dadasaheb Phalke’s Raja Harishchandra in 1913 to Alam Ara’s first ever dream sequence to awards on the world stage. The Journey of India’s latest episode on the legacy of Indian cinema premieres on October 31, on Discovery.

Putting the spotlight on the storytelling that revolutionised global filmmaking, actress Kajol is seen transporting viewers to Bollywood’s captivating legacy.

Kajol says, “It’s no secret that cinema is my first love. It is more than an art form. It is a form of emotion, a way to express passion with innovation, driving audiences across diverse sectors to unite under the umbrella of spectacular storytelling.”