Shubhangi Atre and Nehha Pendse to virtually meet their #SabseBadeDeewaneMastane

Celebrating Valentine’s month, &TV is giving an opportunity to the fans of Angoori bhabi (ShubhangiAtre) and Anita bhabi (Nehha Pendse) from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai to come and participate in #SabseBadeDeewaneMastane campaign. As a part of this month-long campaign, fans will get a chance to express their love and affection for their favourite bhabijis. Be it poetry, sketch, message, shayari or song, fans can convey their messages on &TV’s social media via the comment section of its announcement video post or through direct messages. Towards the end of the month, all the participating fans will be sent a direct link for a virtual meet and greet with the bhabijis.

Excited to be a part of the campaign, Shubhangi says, “Valentine’s Day is about love and what better way to celebrate the love of our fans and that too the entire month! Because of our fans, we are a household name and achieved so much fame and popularity.” Nehha adds, “The amount of love the fans have showered upon me is truly overwhelming. Our fans encourage us to do our best; their love and affection serve as constant motivation and guide. This Valentine’s month is more special because I get to virtually meet and interact with my fans.”