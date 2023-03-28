Zohaib Siddiqui learnt Haryanvi for his show 'Imlie'

Zohaib Siddiqui has been the talk of the town for his role in Star Plus show Imlie. He is seen playing the character of Dhariya, a silent man. In order to play the character, Zohaib learnt a new language. He said, “While playing any character, the most important aspect is the language because the character should sound relatable. I focused on the language and accent of my character. I interacted with my Haryanvi friends to master the language, learning a few words like K haal sae?, Kidhar ku ja raha and many more.”

He added, “Learning the language was quite challenging because the pronunciation in Haryanvi isn’t easy. I am still learning new words daily to get into the depth of my character.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Zohaib is seen in the shows Sadda Haq and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke.