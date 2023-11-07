IANS

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has reacted to a reported morphed video of herself which has went viral on the social media, and called it "extremely scary", adding that we must address this as a community urgently before anyone else gets affected by such identity theft.

Taking a strong stance against the viral deepfake video of her, Rashmika penned a long note on social media, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online."

Earlier, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a stand for his Goodbye co-star Rashmika, and demanded legal action over the matter.

