Sharon Stone to undergo surgery after misdiagnosis

Actress Sharon Stone is expected to go under the knife to have a ‘large fibroid tumour’ removed following a misdiagnosis. She will undergo the surgery 21 years after she suffered a brain haemorrhage and stroke that almost killed her.
She said the new growth, which develops in or around the womb, was found in her body after a previous medical misdiagnosis. Taking to her Instagram Stories with an update on her health, Sharon said she ‘just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure.’— TMS
