Facing fears

Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua is a story about a woman whose husband wants to have a second marriage. Actor Karanvir Sharma faced his fear of heights by performing a stunt sequence for the show. Despite being nervous, he decided to perform the difficult scene of being on the edge of a cliff. The team took all the necessary precautions to ensure safety, keeping Karanvir’s situation in mind.

Talking about his experience, Karanvir said, “I believe you can overcome your fears by facing them, and that is why I decided to perform this stunt on my own despite having altophobia. I am really afraid of heights, and I never thought I would be able to perform such stunts. When I got this opportunity, I didn’t want to miss out on it and decided to face my fear. Being on that cliff for 3–4 hours was one of the most difficult times of my life, and only I knew how I was feeling. Nevertheless, it was an experience that I will never forget, and I can finally say I have faced and have overcome my fear.”