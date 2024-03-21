Facing her fears

Raptress Cardi B said that she was ‘afraid’ to live her life after a barrage of negative comments on social media. “I was afraid to go live, I was afraid to post a picture... and then the next day seeing people, what they going to say about me... Like last year, I barely dropped music. It’s just like I was just afraid to do everything,” she said.

