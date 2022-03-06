Swati Rajput, who will be seen in Star Plus' upcoming show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar talks about her role & more

What is this new show all about?

Ye Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is about the journey of Dia, who is a dark-complexioned girl, and her fight with society. It is an inspiring show with a meaningful message — one should never judge anyone based on their skin colour. After all, we humans are vulnerable and deal with the same kind of emotions.

After working in Telugu and Hindi movies, what inspired you to take up this Hindi TV show?

As an actor, I don’t judge any platform as far as I am working on a good story and script. Hence this show. I am in love with Diya Mathur’s journey. Being not a very ‘fair’ girl, I have faced many such challenges. I believe it’s a big issue and it’s a story that should be told.

bI think Hindi TV industry is no more about saas bahu dramas. With different channels and amazing stories, it is no less than any other media platform. It is exciting to be a part of this new fraternity.

What is your character like in Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar?

My character, Dia Mathur, is well-educated, well-read, confident and an independent woman, who is very much comfortable in her own skin, despite the fact that she has been judged all her life because of her complexion. She believes that ‘achievement has no colour’.

What would be your look in the show?

It will be a traditional look. Dia loves wearing Indian outfits, also she is proud of her long hair as for her it represents her strength.

Have you taken any particular inspiration or reference for your character?

I admire the works of Smita Patil, Shabana Azmi, Deepti Naval and Meryl Streep. So, watching them has always inspired me to work better, find new aspects of the character and connect with the audience on an emotional level.

We hear you have shot outdoor sequences as well. How was the experience?

Yes, we did shoot in Chandni Chowk in Delhi with Jama Masjid in the background. It was a great experience.

What else do you see yourself doing next?

Apart from acting, I also love to write. I have a couple of ideas that I want to execute. As an actor I want to do good work, which satisfies my artistic soul.

How do you think you have evolved as an artiste in all these years?

Now, I have started questioning and reasoning every gesture of my character, which I think is very important for an actor.

How are you keeping yourself fit these days?

Since I don’t get time for a regular workout, right now I mainly focus on my food and diet.