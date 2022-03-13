Faisal Khan is living his dream

How did you become an actor?

I am passionate about dancing but it has always been my dream to become an actor. I am happy that I am able to live my dream.

After working in historical shows, this is your first mythological series. What made you say yes to this genre?

I have a thing for historical and mythological shows. You learn so much from such shows. The sets, the customs— everything is larger than life. You get to enter a different era and play a timeless character.

What all preparations you did for the role?

I underwent a drastic physical transformation so that I looked the part of Garud. As for mental preparation, I am taking it one step at a time. I have to work on my body language to get the right attitude. Because it is a mythological show, I did as much research as I could.

Tell us about your look in the show.

I play a bird and you will see me in a very different get up. In fact, when I was cast, I was wondering how they would execute all this. But now that we have started shooting, I can say that it is being shot in the most beautiful way.

How much time do you take to get into the character look?

Around 55 minutes and at least five people take care of my wings and heavy jewellery.

What do you know about Garud?

Garud is known as the God of Birds. And the persona that comes with his name already has a certain visual that people have of him. And this show will showcase the emotional connection that Garud shares with his mother.

How has been the shoot so far?

The shoot so far has been really good. Going the extra mile and acquiring new skills for the show is very exciting for me.

Toral Rasputra is playing your mother in the show. How is your bond with her?

My bonding with Toral Rasputra is amazing. She is good to work with and treats me like a son. It’s an honour to work with such a multi-talented actor.

You have been a part of the telly world since quite some time. How will you sum up your journey?

I am overwhelmed with the love and acceptance that I have received in the industry. You feel motivated when viewers praise your work. When people send you appreciation notes after watching your work, it means they have gone through your roles. I feel blessed and happy the way my journey has been so far.

Where do you see yourself five years down the line?

I am here to do good work. I would want to be someone who inspires others to work hard and enjoy what they do.