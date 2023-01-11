Faisal Shaikh shares his journey on The Maniesh Paul Podcast

The Maniesh Paul Podcast in its latest episode delivers the story of internet sensation Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu. Unraveling the rags to riches story of the tik tok star, Maniesh engages in a heartwarming conversation with Faisal Shaikh uncovering the struggles and rise of the social media celebrity. Maniesh and Faisu developed a strong bond on the show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, hosted by Maniesh, where Faisu was a contestant.

Faisu, earlier worked as a salesperson on the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, for a daily wage of Rs 50 and now is the owner of his own perfume brand which recorded pre-delivery amount of Rs 1 crore on its launch day. Narrating an incident of his struggling days, Faisu talked about his experience of working at a high-end perfume store, where he, by mistake, broke a perfume bottle worth Rs 14,500 on the second day of his work. Determined to compensate the amount, Faisu returned the money by working for two months at the store, paying half of his salary for the period to the owner.