Falaq Naaz says no character is big or small for her

Falaq Naaz, who recently proved herself in Bigg Boss OTT 2, says that it’s very different to work in a reality show.
Talking about the difference between working in a reality show and a daily soap, she says, “The difference between reality shows and daily soaps is huge. In a daily soap, you play a character and go to the shoot every day. You dwell in that character for 12 to 13 hours. You are not yourself; you are the character you’re playing. You don’t know who you are, like, for example, if I am Falaq, I won’t remain Falaq. I will continue to be in that character and I will live that character.”
However, no work is small, she says, adding, “It’s not important whether a character is big or small. That’s what I have learnt in my career so far. I have followed this from the beginning, and it’s important for actors to understand how important the character is and how extensive the character’s graph is.”
