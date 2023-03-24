 Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will feature in the music video 'Prem Kahani' : The Tribune India

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will feature in the music video 'Prem Kahani'

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will feature in the music video 'Prem Kahani'


Rahul Vaidya has announced a music video with his wife Disha Parmar. It is titled Prem Kahani. While sharing the poster with fans, Rahul wrote, “Aiyye aapko sunate hai Ek Pyaari si Prem Kahani...”

Disha Parmar was last seen in the popular television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. On the other hand, Rahul has given songs like Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari 2.0 and Garbe Ki Raat. He has appeared with his wife in quite a few music videos, like the famous Madhanya and Yaad Teri. The singer was part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal chase: From Punjab to Haryana, police chart Khalistan sympathiser's escape route

2
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

3
Haryana

Kurukshetra woman handed over to Punjab Police for 'sheltering' Amritpal

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh was targeting rogue ex-servicemen, youngsters to build terrorist outfit

5
Nation

Rahul Gandhi faces immediate disqualification from Lok Sabha over 2-year sentence in defamation case

6
Punjab

Amritpal Singh used abandoned Ladowal railway bridge to enter Ludhiana

7
Punjab

Gorkha Baba was part of Amritpal Singh’s inner circle: Senior official

8
Business

Tech layoffs continue, Accenture cuts 19,000 jobs

9
Nation

Covid: Highest weekly case positivity in Himachal, 8 states driving surge

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's militia was taking arms training, says IG

Don't Miss

View All
Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says ‘praying for your speedy recovery’
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

Amritpal Singh’s wife, UK-based NRI, Here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi today
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

10 lakh addicts in Punjab, minister tells Vidhan Sabha
Punjab

10 lakh drug addicts in Punjab, Health Minister tells Vidhan Sabha

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

Top News

Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction

Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction

To stage a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.

14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...

US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; meetings with PM Modi, Jaishankar, Sitharaman cancelled

US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; in-person meeting with PM Modi unlikely

No confirmation if infection was contracted while in China

3 teachers, driver killed, 11 teachers injured as jeep collides with truck in Ferozepur

3 teachers, driver killed, 11 teachers injured as jeep collides with truck in Punjab's Ferozepur

Locals say the accident took place as the driver of the over...

‘Parineeta’ director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67

'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67

Was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in suburban Ban...


Cities

View All

G20 ends in city, encroachments return

G20 ends in city, encroachments return

17 chowkis merged into police stations

95% work on rly crossing No. 22 ROB done: Nijjar

Medical, blood donation camps mark Martyrs’ Day

Tribal youth made aware of significance of Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

No takers for 41 Chandigarh liquor vends, reserve price reduced 3-5%

Badshah buys plot for Rs 3.80 cr in HSIIDC auction

Let college teachers who retired at 58 rejoin: CAT

Tardy rotary work hassles commuters

Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

Visa applications from Delhi reach 80% of pre-Covid levels

Absconding criminal held; duped investors

Peon held over gangrape of Class V student

Speeding car rams into bus, six injured

Amazon, Cloudtail told to pay ~15K compensation

Amazon, Cloudtail told to pay Rs 15K compensation

Husband booked on seeking dowry

Congress leaders make a beeline for deras

Miscreants extorted Rs 25 lakh from another Nakodar bizman

Teachers protest NEP, Schools of Eminence

Mayor holds all-party meet to discuss Budget agenda

Mayor holds all-party meet to discuss Budget agenda

Couple booked in Rs 8.5-L fraud case after two years

3 get life term in murder case

Two of mobile phone thieves’ gang nabbed

Two arrested with intoxicants

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

Pbi varsity students, staff march to Health Minister’s residence

Admn, locals pay tribute to martyrs

Murder case cracked, 1 arrested

Dilbar wins gold in weightlifting