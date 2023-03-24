Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will feature in the music video 'Prem Kahani'

Rahul Vaidya has announced a music video with his wife Disha Parmar. It is titled Prem Kahani. While sharing the poster with fans, Rahul wrote, “Aiyye aapko sunate hai Ek Pyaari si Prem Kahani...”

Disha Parmar was last seen in the popular television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. On the other hand, Rahul has given songs like Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari 2.0 and Garbe Ki Raat. He has appeared with his wife in quite a few music videos, like the famous Madhanya and Yaad Teri. The singer was part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.