Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will feature in the music video 'Prem Kahani'

Rahul Vaidya has announced a music video with his wife Disha Parmar. It is titled Prem Kahani. While sharing the poster with fans, Rahul wrote, “Aiyye aapko sunate hai Ek Pyaari si Prem Kahani...”
Disha Parmar was last seen in the popular television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. On the other hand, Rahul has given songs like Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari 2.0 and Garbe Ki Raat. He has appeared with his wife in quite a few music videos, like the famous Madhanya and Yaad Teri. The singer was part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction
To stage a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.
14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...
US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; in-person meeting with PM Modi unlikely
No confirmation if infection was contracted while in China
3 teachers, driver killed, 11 teachers injured as jeep collides with truck in Punjab's Ferozepur
Locals say the accident took place as the driver of the over...
'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67
Was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in suburban Ban...