Family dynamics

Sony SAB’s Vanshaj has elements of family drama, political intrigue, and the interpersonal dynamics of a wealthy business family.
As the story unfolds, Yuvika (played by Anjali Tatrari), a young and ambitious member of the Mahajan family, sets her sights on joining the family office as an employee.
Anjali says, “Yuvika is full of strength and determination and decides to challenge the norms of the Mahajan household. In the story, viewers will see her resilience and ambition as she strives to carve her own path in the family business. Yuvika’s story reminds us that sometimes the greatest support we can find is within ourselves. I hope viewers are inspired by her journey and find the courage to pursue their own dreams.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28