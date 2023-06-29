Family dynamics

Sony SAB’s Vanshaj has elements of family drama, political intrigue, and the interpersonal dynamics of a wealthy business family.

As the story unfolds, Yuvika (played by Anjali Tatrari), a young and ambitious member of the Mahajan family, sets her sights on joining the family office as an employee.

Anjali says, “Yuvika is full of strength and determination and decides to challenge the norms of the Mahajan household. In the story, viewers will see her resilience and ambition as she strives to carve her own path in the family business. Yuvika’s story reminds us that sometimes the greatest support we can find is within ourselves. I hope viewers are inspired by her journey and find the courage to pursue their own dreams.”