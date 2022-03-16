Ankit Tiwari opens up on his relationship with Pallavi

It’s true that we as human beings take people who are the closest to us for granted. And when juggling with a high-pressure job, it’s obvious that family is the first to face the brunt of it. It wasn’t any different for Ankit Tiwari and his wife Pallavi. Staying together for the sake of their families felt hollow and Ankit had even drawn up divorce papers. Surprisingly, able to muster the courage to discuss the personal details, the takeaway from their relationship was that love can help power through it all.

Ankit says, “My single most important learning in the last few years is that family is a priority. Very often we forget to balance the right things in our life. Silences give way to resentment. Pallavi and I came very close to letting things end. But we worked on it and got by. We knew that the love we share is more than the problems we are faced with. On Smart Jodi, we hope to relive our happier times and rediscover our relationship. I feel so at home with Pallavi and our bond is truly for thick and thin. It took us truly adverse phases to cement our relationship. The word separation today gives me the chills.”