Family time

On International Day of Families (May 15), Zee Theatre celebrates with two teleplays —Ladies Sangeet and Gudiya ki Shaadi—where despite the many challenges they face, the families find a way back to stay connected.
Writer and director Samta Sagar’s light-hearted and yet incisive Gudiya ki Shaadi is the story of a young girl. On the eve of her much-awaited wedding, she loses her eyebrows accidentally and the situation forces the audience to wonder if what lies within a woman has less value than what she looks like. On the other hand, Purva Naresh’s play Ladies Sangeet tells the story of a young bride-to-be, Radha, who is all set to wed her beau Siddharth in a big fat Indian wedding at her beautiful ancestral home.
