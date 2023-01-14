Neetu Kapoor's Lohri greetings to granddaughter Raha

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor made an adorable post for her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt as they all celebrated first Lohri of the couple’s newborn daughter, Raha.
Neetu took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy first Lohri.”
Neetu posted the same picture that the couple had released while announcing their daughter’s name.
It’s not just Raha’s first Lohri but also first Lohri for the couple who got married last year in April.
