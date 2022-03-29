Charrul Malik shoots her first commercial with Bhagyashree

Charrul Malik, who is currently seen in TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, is elated to share screen with none other than actress Bhagyashree.
They both shot for a commercial recently which is Charrul’s debut in the ad world. Sharing her working experience, Charrul says, “She is such a humble person. We spent an entire day chatting. She is soft-spoken, elegant and beautiful. She has maintained her fitness level. She is into yoga and healthy food, which is very inspiring. Throughout the shoot I was looking at her like a fan.”
Talking about her experience, Charrul adds, “Acting is required in all mediums whether it is for a film or a TV show, web series or for an advertisement. The only constraint is the time factor. The time is short and in that short span you have to be expressive and spontaneous. This is a new arena and I am so happy that I got this opportunity. I wanted to do all the creative stuff from acting to hosting to doing commercials. I want to be limitless in my career.”
