Akashdeep Sabir wants Shiv Thakare to win 'Bigg Boss'

Actor Akashdeep Sabir has always loved watching Bigg Boss. He is completely hooked to the latest season as well, especially the weekend episodes hosted by Salman Khan. He believes this year will be remembered for Abdu Rozik: “What a find! He took everyone’s hearts. So, my final five will be Shiv, Priyanka, Nimrit, Archana and Mc Stan.”

He shares, “I am a Bigg Boss buff and have not missed a single season or even a single episode ever. I love Salman Khan’s weekend episodes. He is a great anchor, a megastar who gets into the minds of the players and guides them through to the finale. This year I would want Shiv Thakare to win. He is the son of the soil, a great soul, a great friend, great at tasks, great captain….What else is required

to win?”