Akashdeep Sabir wants Shiv Thakare to win 'Bigg Boss'

Actor Akashdeep Sabir has always loved watching Bigg Boss. He is completely hooked to the latest season as well, especially the weekend episodes hosted by Salman Khan. He believes this year will be remembered for Abdu Rozik: “What a find! He took everyone’s hearts. So, my final five will be Shiv, Priyanka, Nimrit, Archana and Mc Stan.”
He shares, “I am a Bigg Boss buff and have not missed a single season or even a single episode ever. I love Salman Khan’s weekend episodes. He is a great anchor, a megastar who gets into the minds of the players and guides them through to the finale. This year I would want Shiv Thakare to win. He is the son of the soil, a great soul, a great friend, great at tasks, great captain….What else is required
to win?”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking oath as Madras High Court judge
She is administered the oath of office on Tuesday morning
Adani row: Most opposition parties agree to participate in parliamentary proceedings
AAP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi, however, say no to discussio...
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition uproar over Adani issue
Soon after the House meets at noon after the first adjournme...
Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
The three artistes -- Adam Berry, Gurujas and Harijiwan -- a...
Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court
A man who was in the court to attend a hearing attacked alle...