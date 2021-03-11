“Just like there is only one Lata Mangeshkar, there is only one Remo D'Souza,” says Asha Bhosle

Viewers of Zee TV’s DID L’il Masters Season 5 are in for a special treat as the L’il Masters celebrate the life of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar in the presence of her sister—Asha Bhosle.

During the shoot, Asha Bhiosle revealed how she was extremely grateful that the show gave her a chance to meet one of her favourite choreographers, Remo D’Souza. She even got up and danced along with the judge, leaving him very em otional.

Asha Bhosle mentioned during the shoot, “I have been a huge fan of Remo and his dance, and I am so glad that DID has given me this opportunity to meet my favourite choreographer today and dance with him. I have watched all of his movies and songs and I feel like how there is only one Lata Mangeshkar, one Kishore Kumar, and one RD Burman in the industry, and nobody tries to copy them. Just like that, there is just one dancer in the industry and that is Remo D’Souza.”