Fan of everything ‘K’

Pranitaa Pandit recently came back to Mumbai after staying in Goa for a couple of years. Pranitaa, who has worked in shows like Kavach, Jamai Raja, Uttaran and Kasauti Zindagi Kay, recently met the K-pop sensation Aoora in Mumbai.
Pranitaa says, “My friend Rachna Puri works with many K Pop/K drama artistes in India and recently I met the K-pop singer Aoora in Mumbai. He is such a sweet person to talk to. Though language was a huge barrier for us, we could still connect. I am also someone who could connect to the K-drama and K-pop music because I follow them quite a bit. The reach of k-dramas is tremendous in India and if I ever get an opportunity I will surely do that. K-pop and K-dramas are ruling in India and I feel the craze is only going to increase.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days
BSF jawan reported missing near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The constable, hailing from Bihar, was on general duty at th...