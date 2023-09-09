Fan of everything ‘K’

Pranitaa Pandit recently came back to Mumbai after staying in Goa for a couple of years. Pranitaa, who has worked in shows like Kavach, Jamai Raja, Uttaran and Kasauti Zindagi Kay, recently met the K-pop sensation Aoora in Mumbai.

Pranitaa says, “My friend Rachna Puri works with many K Pop/K drama artistes in India and recently I met the K-pop singer Aoora in Mumbai. He is such a sweet person to talk to. Though language was a huge barrier for us, we could still connect. I am also someone who could connect to the K-drama and K-pop music because I follow them quite a bit. The reach of k-dramas is tremendous in India and if I ever get an opportunity I will surely do that. K-pop and K-dramas are ruling in India and I feel the craze is only going to increase.”

#Mumbai