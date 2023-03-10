Fan or fanatic?

In another invasion of privacy incident, two men trespassed in Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat. They hid in SRK’s makeup room for close to eight hours before they were caught.

Reportedly, they wanted to get a glimpse of the Pathaan star. The two trespassers are identified as Pathan Sahil Salim Khan and Ram Saraf Kushwaha. The police have arrested them.

Apparently, they came from Bharuch in Gujarat to meet Shah Rukh. The Mumbai police suggest that the two must have scaled the wall to enter Mannat at 3 am. Shah Rukh was shocked when he saw them hiding there. They were caught around 10.30 am.

Colleen D’Souza, who is the manager of Mannat, told in her statement to the police that the security guard called her at 11 am on February 2 to inform her about the two men. SRK’s team gave them first aid before handing them over to the cops.