Yami Gautam's fangirl moment with Kiran Bedi

Yami Gautam is quite active on social media and often gives fans a sneak peek into her life. Recently, she attended the Goa Fest and had a ‘fangirl’ moment with Kiran Bedi. The actress shared a photo on Twitter with Bedi and penned a heart-warming note calling Kiran her ‘inspiration’.

Yami captioned her post saying, “My fangirl moment with one of my strongest inspirations since I was a little girl growing up in Chandigarh! I shall never forget how an already well-planned city transformed further for the best, when ma’am got posted there! Door to door cops used to visit every home & ensure our safety! Strict night patrolling was introduced even in the remotest parts of the city! ”