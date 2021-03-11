Yami Gautam's fangirl moment with Kiran Bedi

Yami Gautam is quite active on social media and often gives fans a sneak peek into her life. Recently, she attended the Goa Fest and had a ‘fangirl’ moment with Kiran Bedi. The actress shared a photo on Twitter with Bedi and penned a heart-warming note calling Kiran her ‘inspiration’.
Yami captioned her post saying, “My fangirl moment with one of my strongest inspirations since I was a little girl growing up in Chandigarh! I shall never forget how an already well-planned city transformed further for the best, when ma’am got posted there! Door to door cops used to visit every home & ensure our safety! Strict night patrolling was introduced even in the remotest parts of the city! ”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device