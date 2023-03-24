Kamya Panjabi will play a werewolf in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

Kamya Panjabi is set to return to the silver screen with the supernatural thriller show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Her character, Nandini, is from the 1920s. The show’s protagonist, Esha, shares a strong bond with the werewolf brothers Veer and Armaan. With the arrival of Kamya Panjabi as Nandini, the show will welcome unexpected twists.
Kamya shared, “I am thrilled to play this character. Fantasy is exciting for me, and I am looking forward to sinking my teeth into this role. The show has received an incredible response from the audience, and I hope to contribute to its success. It’s a pleasure to work with such a talented group of actors and crew.”
