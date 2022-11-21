Fantasy, action and a story based on true events, here are the top OTT releases of the week

November 25 Khakee: The Bihar Chapter on Netflix

Created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Bhav Dhulia, the series paints a realistic picture of the violence that Bihar was entangled in. Khakee, inspired by true events and based on Amit Lodha’s book, traces the birth of a super-cop, the birth of a super-villain and their ultimate clash. It depicts the story of an IPS officer who takes on a dreaded gangster. It stars Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana and Jatin Sarna, among others.

November 25 Paradise City on Lionsgate Play

This American action film, directed by Chuck Russell and written by Corey Large as well as Edward John Drake, stars Bruce Willis, John Travolta and Praya Lundberg. The film is about the lead character Ryan Swan’s (Bruce Willis) father’s violent murder and how he carves his way through the Hawaiian crime world to take revenge from the kingpin he holds responsible for his father’s death.

November 30 Willow on Disney+ Hotstar

Willow is an American fantasy adventure television series based on 1988 film by the same name.An epic period fantasy series with modern sensibility at the heart of it all, set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, Willow features a diverse international cast. The story is about an aspiring magician from Nelwyn village and a little girl destined to unite the realms. Together, they destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. — TMS