Trailer of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' released

A new trailer and poster of 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water, a sequel of director James Cameron’s Academy Award-winning film Avatar. The film will be released in theatres in India on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. In celebration of the trailer launch, a light show featuring highlights from the film was projected over Niagara Falls.
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows, the battles they fight, and the tragedies they endure. Produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. The screenplay is by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the executive producers. —TMS
