Veteran Bollywood producer A. G. Nadiadwala passes away

Veteran Bollywood producer of ‘multi-starrer masala films’ Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala has passed away following a prolonged illness, his son Mushtaque Nadiadwala said in Mumbai on Monday.
He was 92. Gaffar bhai, as he was popularly known in the film industry, is survived by his three sons, daughters, and nephew—well-known film-maker Sajid Nadiadwala.
In his film-making career spanning over five decades, he made several movies like Aa Gale Lag Ja, Lahu Ke Do Rang, among others. —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Deviation from the SOP by three officers led to the accident...
Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities
Federal agency has filed the case after taking cognisance of...
DRDO, Navy successfully test new missile to tackle threats at sea
VL-SRSAM is designed to hit targets 40-45 kms away
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks
Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controver...
Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution bench
The top court orders the listing of petitions before the con...