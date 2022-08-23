Veteran Bollywood producer A. G. Nadiadwala passes away

Veteran Bollywood producer of ‘multi-starrer masala films’ Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala has passed away following a prolonged illness, his son Mushtaque Nadiadwala said in Mumbai on Monday.

He was 92. Gaffar bhai, as he was popularly known in the film industry, is survived by his three sons, daughters, and nephew—well-known film-maker Sajid Nadiadwala.

In his film-making career spanning over five decades, he made several movies like Aa Gale Lag Ja, Lahu Ke Do Rang, among others. —IANS

#Mumbai