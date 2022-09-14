Fashion funda

Hannah Waddingham wore Dolce & Gabbana with bedazzled high top sneakers on her feet while Elle Fanning went Old Hollywood in a gown designed by Sharon Long of her show The Great, as glamour returned to the Emmys in sticky Los Angeles humidity. Waddingham, from Ted Lasso, showed off her comfy white shoes beneath her corseted strapless pink look.

Sheryl Lee Ralph of Abbott Elementary had a fashion faux pas before arriving at the Emmys. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” she said, having discovered it on set when Lisa Ann Walter showed Ralph what she was wearing to the awards. Ralph was resplendent in a black velvet strapless gown with an orange underside and a slit to her upper thigh. She carried a tiny orange purse.

The stars went all out.

Zendaya, working with her stylist Law Roach, was in a classic black strapless corset look with a full skirt and dainty bow at the waist. It was Valentino, and she was dripping in Bulgari jewels, including a fresh, young white diamond choker with a centre, 4.45-carat stone at the centre. She, too, had pockets. Connie Britton was in a goddess gown by Monique Lhuillier in a soft pink, a cape like effect at the back. Britt Lower, from “Severance”, donned a Venetian beaded gown in gold with matching elbow-length gloves.

People’s style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal, said pink carried the night, though lots of other colours brightened up the carpet. “Pink seems to be continuing its dominance as the red carpet colour of choice. There’s just a lot of stars who are gravitating towards different shades of pink,” she said.

Not Rachel Brosnahan. She stood out in a plunging Pamella Roland column gown in beautiful violet. Natasha Rothwell of “The White Lotus” chose red for a gown with balloon short sleeves and a hot commodity on fashion carpets — pockets! It was custom silk taffeta from Safiyaa. Megan Stalter also went for red in a sheer dress that celebrated her curves. Jen Tullock of “Severance” was in the red zone, a thigh high slit and structured sleeve number by Thierry Mugler, worn with drop pearl earrings.

Jung Ho-yeon, the it girl and Louis Vuitton ambassador from “Squid Game”, wore an all-around, multi-coloured figure-hugging look from the brand. It was custom in a tweed design with all-around sequins. Her jewels were Vuitton, too. Amanda Seyfried wore a body hugger in pink from Armani Prive.—AP