“Fashion is about feeling confident, comfortable and true to who I am”: Anupama Prakash on finding her own style

Actress and producer Anupama Prakash, who has carved a niche for herself across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi entertainment industries, believes fashion is far more than keeping up with changing trends.

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Sharing her perspective on personal style, Anupama says fashion begins with authenticity. “Fashion, for me, is a form of self-expression. It is not only about looking good, but also about feeling confident, comfortable and true to who I am,” she says.

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While fashion trends dominate social media and runways, the actress believes individuality should always take precedence. “Trends can be fun, but I don’t believe in following everything blindly. I like to pick what suits my personality and makes me feel like myself,” she shares, adding that personal comfort is something she never compromises on.

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Away from the camera, her wardrobe reflects that philosophy. “When I am not working, I love easy and comfortable outfits—oversized shirts, denims, simple co-ords, cotton dresses and sneakers,” Anupama reveals, describing her off-duty style as relaxed, practical, and effortless.

As an actress, she enjoys transforming into different characters through costume and styling. “Every character has her own world, so I try to understand her personality before getting into her look. Sometimes their confidence and styling choices do inspire me, but off screen I always come back to my own comfort and style,” she explains.

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With the monsoon season in full swing, Anupama also has a practical approach to dressing for the rains. “During monsoon, I prefer light cotton outfits, easy dresses, comfortable footwear and minimal accessories. It keeps me comfortable while still looking fresh and effortless,” she says.

For Anupama Prakash, fashion isn't about chasing every new trend; it is about embracing individuality, dressing with confidence, and letting personal style speak louder than labels.