Father-daughter bond

Tanisha Mehta is a very protective daughter and shares an adorable bond with her real-life father. And because of the similarities with her character, Heer, in Zee TV’s show Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, it becomes easier for Tanisha to bring out the right emotions on screen. In fact, even popular actor Suneel Pushkarana shared how Tanisha makes him feel very comfortable on set.
Tanisha shared, “I’m really lucky to have an onscreen dad who reminds me a lot of my own father. Heer’s dad, like any good father, keeps his problems to himself and tries to solve them without bothering his family. He always prioritises his family, even if it means hiding his worries. My dad does the same, but being a daddy’s girl, I can always tell when he’s upset. I do my best to help and support him, just like Heer does in the show.”
Suneel Pushkarana said,“Playing a father to Tanisha in the show is a blessing. She embodies sweetness, kindness, and politeness. While I don’t have any children in real life, I’ve portrayed a father’s role numerous times.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end
All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting
‘PoK humara hai...no one can snatch it from us’: Amit Shah in Parliament
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, wa...
Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet
Amid Akali-AAP spat show, Congress ex-ministers face arrests
Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested
The accused had made an ID on the portal under a fake name S...