Father-daughter bond

Tanisha Mehta is a very protective daughter and shares an adorable bond with her real-life father. And because of the similarities with her character, Heer, in Zee TV’s show Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, it becomes easier for Tanisha to bring out the right emotions on screen. In fact, even popular actor Suneel Pushkarana shared how Tanisha makes him feel very comfortable on set.

Tanisha shared, “I’m really lucky to have an onscreen dad who reminds me a lot of my own father. Heer’s dad, like any good father, keeps his problems to himself and tries to solve them without bothering his family. He always prioritises his family, even if it means hiding his worries. My dad does the same, but being a daddy’s girl, I can always tell when he’s upset. I do my best to help and support him, just like Heer does in the show.”

Suneel Pushkarana said,“Playing a father to Tanisha in the show is a blessing. She embodies sweetness, kindness, and politeness. While I don’t have any children in real life, I’ve portrayed a father’s role numerous times.”