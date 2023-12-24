Fatima reflects on her journey

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who made her debut with the sports drama film Dangal, celebrates seven years of its release on Saturday. The film, which featured Fatima in the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat, is a biopic based on Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita.
The film wasn’t just a cinematic treat but it was a cultural phenomenon with Fatima’s portrayal of the real-life wrestling champion, earning her accolades and adoration in equal measure.
Reflecting on her journey, Fatima said: “It’s been seven years since Dangal, a film that marked my debut in cinema and gave me happy tears, joy and timeless memories. From Dangal to Dhak Dhak, my film career has been a roller-coaster ride of emotions with happiness, tears, joys and sorrows.”
She further mentioned: “Geeta Phogat will always hold a special place in my heart and I’m grateful for all the love this character has received...”
