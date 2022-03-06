Munawar Faruqui on being caged in Lock Upp

Munawar Faruqui, stand-up comedian, who has been locked up inside the fearless reality show Lock Upp hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, is quite excited after joining the show and ready to face any challenges inside the jail.

He says, “I am not prepared for it at all. I was not thinking much and just went inside with an open mind. I have known pressure before, and I want to see how much of a pressure test this show will be for me. As an artiste, I am here to entertain. Being positive and upbeat in my outlook is what I feel will help me sail through! Also, humour. Humour is a great shield against adversities.” Munawar has no apprehensions while competing with any contestant.

He adds: “I’m quite excited, to be honest. There is no nervousness at all. I am thrilled to be inside Lock Upp and meeting my other fellow contestants. The anticipation of spending time with them and competing alongside is building up, and I can’t wait to meet them all. It is not an easy thing for me and maybe more tough than other contestants. I know that people might wonder as to why I decided to do a show where my thinking is not on par with another co-artist, who is a part of the project. But that’s not the case at all. What I found most interesting was the concept of the show. It is something that we’ve not seen before in India and I couldn’t have refused it. Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. — IANS