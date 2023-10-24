Feel the fear in Cobweb

Cobweb is what nightmares are made of. Eight-year-old Peter is disturbed by a mysterious noise coming from the inside of his bedroom wall, a knocking that his parents insist is a fragment of his imagination. But as the sound and his fears intensify, he starts to believe that his parents may be hiding a terrible secret.

Starring Lizzy Caplan, Antony Starr, Cleopatra Coleman and Woody Norman, the film is sure to leave you clutching your blanket every night.