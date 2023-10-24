Feel the fear in Cobweb

Cobweb is what nightmares are made of. Eight-year-old Peter is disturbed by a mysterious noise coming from the inside of his bedroom wall, a knocking that his parents insist is a fragment of his imagination. But as the sound and his fears intensify, he starts to believe that his parents may be hiding a terrible secret.
Starring Lizzy Caplan, Antony Starr, Cleopatra Coleman and Woody Norman, the film is sure to leave you clutching your blanket every night.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...