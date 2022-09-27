'Feels Like Home' fame Mihir Ahuja talks about his journey

After a good outing with Season 1 of Feels Like Home, the makers have announced the second season. Helmed by Sahir Raza and written by Sidhanta Mathur, the next season will be released on October 7 on Lionsgate Play. Talking about his journey and how he measures up to the character Akhil Gandhi in Feels Like Home, actor Mihir Ahuja says, “I am not always motivated, but on some level I do connect to Akhil a lot, as I am from a small town of Jamshedpur.”

He adds, “Back in my hometown, I was the best actor and a beatboxer. But when I came to Mumbai in 2017, there were 13 beatboxers in my batch and that’s when I realised the level of competition I would have to face. Now, I am getting closer to my goals.”