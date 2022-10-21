Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya share glimpses of their vacay in France

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have had a dreamy romance that became public when Rahul proposed to Disha on national television during a reality show.

On July 16, 2021, the duo tied the knot, taking the next step in their relationship. Since then, Disha and Rahul have been the picture of a perfect and in-love couple. Taking to Instagram, Disha dropped some new and adorable pictures from her recent vacation with hubby Rahul in France and their fans can’t have enough of them.