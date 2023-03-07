As we gear up for Holi, celebs share fond memories and how they will be celebrating the festival of colours this year

Phoolo ki Holi
Himanshu Soni
I miss celebrating Holi at home. Nowadays, people take precautions with organic colours but earlier we used to play with all kinds of colours. My fondest memory is when we used to be play Phoolo ki Holi at Govindji’s temple in Jaipur. This time if I get a holiday, I will celebrate with my friends and family. And if I don’t, I will celebrate with my Raaz Mahal family.
Friendly affair
Sheeba
Childhood was more water and less colour, pelting people with water balloons and mom getting complaints. It remains my favourite memory. Luckily, my mother is also fun and she never scolded me. This year, I will play Holi with my family and friends.
On the sets
Rachna Mistry
I remember some memorable moments spent celebrating with family and friends. Teachers would scold us for all the stains the next day after Holi. This year, I will be mostly busy with shooting, though we might celebrate Holi on the sets. If there is no shoot, then I’ll catch up with my friends and make plans.
Missing her cousin
Rishina Kandhari
My childhood memory is of my cousins pushing me into a well. I celebrate Holi with my friends and we enjoy eating jalebi and fafda. However, the definition of Holi has changed over the years. Given a choice, I would love to play Holi with my cousin, Priyanka, who stays in Australia. It has been more than seven-eight years that we haven’t met. It’s time to revive childhood memories.
Working family
Twinkle Arora
Holi is more than just a festival for me; it’s a time for bonding with loved ones, spreading joy and making new memories. I ensure that I have enough time to celebrate with my friends and family. This year, I’m thrilled to celebrate the festival with my Udaariyaan family. We work tirelessly to bring our viewers the best possible show, and Holi is the perfect opportunity for us to unwind together.
