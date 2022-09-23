Garba queen Falguni Pathak will be seen on Indian Idol 13

Taking the entertainment quotient a few notches higher, Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 13 is all set for its Theatre Music Festival episode. Garba queen Falguni Pathak will be seen celebrating Navratri with the contestants.

Contestant Senjuti Das says, “I am thankful that I got an opportunity to perform on this prestigious stage of Indian Idol 13. I feel overwhelmed. We could meet Falguni Pathak and play Garba. It was a great feeling.”

Contestant Kavya Limaye adds, “I like playing Garba, and it was a dream to shake legs with judges and co-contestants to the tune of Garba along with Falguni Pathak ma’am.”