'Fiddler on the Roof' lyricist Sheldon Harnick passes away at 99

ANI

Veteran lyricist Sheldon Harnick is no more. Harnick died of natural causes at his apartment overlooking Central Park on the Upper West Side. He was 99.

Harnick is best known for partnering with composer Jerry Bock to create the songs for some of Broadway’s greatest musicals, including Fiddler on the Roof and Fiorello! Fiddler on the Roof, with a book by Joseph Stein, debuted in September 1964 at the Imperial Theatre in New York. Based on the stories of Sholem Aleichem, it tells the engaging story of Tevye, a poor milkman in 1905 struggling to keep hold of his Jewish traditions amid the impending danger brought about by Russian occupation.