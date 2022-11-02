Fight For My Way is back on popular demand

K-dramas have created a huge impact on the teenagers of India and the fandom has grown immensely over the years.

Zee Café had recently introduced Hallyu Nights, a property that brings K-dramas to the audience. The channel has previously telecast Fight For My Way and now is bringing it back on popular demand. Starting from today at 12:30 pm, the show will air from Monday to Friday.

Starring Park Seo-Joon, Kim Ji-Won and Jae-hong, the drama revolves around Ahn Ko Dong Man, a high school taekwondo champion, who is now pursuing a career in the UFC, and Choi Ae Ra, a dynamic girl whose desire is to become a famous announcer. They have been best friends since childhood but now, they have to confront the change in their feelings towards each other as well as overcome difficulties.