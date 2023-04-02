Figure it out

Bhaweeka Chaudhary, who is playing Nandini in Zee TV’s new show Maitree, is a fitness freak and do not like skip the gym.
Bhaweeka says, “Being an actor, we have to be on the sets at odd hours, so there are times when I miss working out in the gym. Whenever I get time, I do skipping on the sets. I try to do all kinds of workout which include cardio, weight lifting and Zumba. I believe eating home-cooked food is one of the best ways to stay fit. But again, some things that work for one, may not work for others. Therefore, everyone needs to figure out what suits them best and work accordingly.”
