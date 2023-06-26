 Figure it out: Walk some, swim a little, lift shopping bags and eat wisely, celebs spell out tips and tricks to keep fit while on a summer vacay : The Tribune India

Figure it out: Walk some, swim a little, lift shopping bags and eat wisely, celebs spell out tips and tricks to keep fit while on a summer vacay

Shefali Jariwala



Mona

GOOD things come to those who sweat, they say. But in the summer, when one is perspiring continuously, it gets tough to maintain the motivation level to workout. Couple it with summer travel plans, it’s a double whammy for the weak willed. Worry not, we ask celebs how they maintain their envious fitness levels through the sun, rain and summer vacay!

Do it smartly

Summer days are hot and humid and maintaining fitness is all about exercising smartly. I choose to train indoors or if outdoors, then it’s only swimming. I also reduce the intensity of my workouts. I do shorter cardio sessions and focus more on stretching and mobility. I am a true water baby and love pool workouts.

I do not diet on vacations, but I am very mindful about what I eat. I am active through the day and I walk as much as possible. I guess that does it for me. Also, I like to carry my own shopping bags, now that’s a great workout on vacations! My body is conditioned today after years of discipline. I can now comfortably take a few days off here and there and not worry too much about gaining weight or losing muscle. I know when I get back I will train hard and be back in a couple of days. —Shefali Jariwala

Gymming and dieting

I drink lot of water to keep myself hydrated. I eat light and exercise at least four times in a week. Outdoor workouts are difficult due to heavy rains in Mumbai. So, mostly it’s gyms. On non-rainy days I go for walks. I maintain my routine while I am travelling. Most hotels have well-equipped gyms and almost all hotels have gardens too where one can walk. If I eat a proper lunch then it’s just soup or salad at dinner time. —Sanchita Banerjee

Salad days are here

The monsoon brings heat and humidity, and also plenty of fresh juices, fruits and salads. Before you think of workout, it’s important to be hydrated. Also, wear light clothing to prevent excessive sweating as it drains your energy. Training outdoor in hot and humid climate may cause sun stroke or heat stroke. So, I prefer to workout indoors. My exercise includes working out in the gym, dance classes and MMA training. I always carry my food measuring scale along with me whenever I travel so that I know how much I am eating. Enjoy the travel, but don’t use it as an excuse to pile on calories. —Ruhaan Saapru

Sweat it out

In the summer, it is easier to stay fit because when you do any form of cardio, you sweat a lot. I like to work out in open spaces than air-conditioned gyms. It feels refreshing post a good sweat-out session. I am a vegetarian and that helps me to maintain my food intake when I am travelling. The most important thing is to sleep well. Good metabolism is the key to burn fat. Good sleep and the right diet along with a good moderate workout is the key to maintaining good fitness. —Sudhanshu Pandey

Rely on discipline

Hot and humid days are indeed uncomfortable but it’s still better than the extreme dry heat of Dubai where I was. Not only an actor but everyone, irrespective of age, should try to stay fit and healthy. I do meditation and yoga at home and exercise at the gym. All my fitness routines are indoors largely. While travelling I make sure to visit the hotel gym. My diet consists of lots of fruits, salads and regular protein shakes. My fluid intake becomes much more during the summer. Self-discipline is the only way to stay fit. One must ensure to continue with daily fitness regime and eat the right food. It’s important to keep yourself properly hydrated. —Lokit Phulwani

Mixing yoga with cardio

I try to follow a comprehensive fitness plan. I do a mix of yoga and gym three days each to ensure body flexibility. I never take any artificial supplements. I have only real protein which you get in paneer and sprouts. Despite being a vegetarian, I manage to have all necessary proteins and vitamins. I do a full body health check up every six months. Meditation is a beautiful way to calm yourself. —Nikhil Nanda

