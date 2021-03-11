Film sets were my playground, says Emily Shah

How are you so well connected with India?

I come from a diverse family. My mother is an American and father is a Gujarati based in Mumbai. So, I grew up with the best of two cultures.

What attracted you towards acting?

My family being in the production, film sets were my playground when I was a kid. I was fascinated by the fact that so many people were actually working towards a single story to be told in front of the camera.

When was the first time you faced the camera?

As a kid I started doing commercials and gradually took up modelling. My first acting work was Fortune Defies Death, which was a murder mystery.

You have assisted Clint Eastwood in a film called Jersey Boys. How was the experience?

I walked on to the sets with lots of nervousness. I was 18 at that point of time and he was 81, so just imagine my status. But he made me comfortable and used to chat with me. He advised me a lot. I had a lifetime experience and will always cherish those moments.

Tell us about your movie Jungle Cry. What made you choose this project for your debut in Bollywood?

This film is made on a real story. I feel this is my societal responsibility to bring this story to everyone.

You play a rugby physiotherapist in the film. How did you prepare for the role?

I have researched about the game rugby. I have also followed rugby physiotherapist Purvi Desai to understand what the job entails.

What do you like about Indian films?

Indian films have has such a diverse content— story, songs and dance. I am pretty excited as I love dancing and love to express myself in front of the camera.

Who is your inspiration when it comes to your work?

Angelina Jolie. It’s not only for her acting but also the philanthropist side which attracts me towards her.

How is life in Mumbai?

People have been very welcoming. I am just enjoying my time here and open to meeting more people.

Who would you like to work with?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, Rakesh Roshan are the few names in my long list of favourites.

Which causes would you like to work for?

I love working with women for a good cause. When I was crowned Miss New Jersey, I did a lot of work under Unicef to eradicate polio from India.