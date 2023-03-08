Film: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Hindi)
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has created quite a buzz among the audience due to its title. The film has been directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.
Film: Mitran Da Naa Chalda (Punjabi)
Director: Pankaj Batra
Mitran Da Naa Chalda is a comedy-drama that highlights the challenges that women face every day. Gippy Grewal and Tania play the lead roles. The film also stars Rajdip Shoker, Renu Kaushal, Shweta Tiwari, Nirmal Rishi, Anita Devgan and Hardeep Gill in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Pankaj Batra and Preeta Batra. — Dharam Pal
