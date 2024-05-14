Filmmaker Karan Johar bags Gold Legend Honour

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for giving a number of hits, has been honoured at the third annual Gold House Gala. He shared glimpses of the event and said that he was ‘humbled’ to receive the Gold Legend Honour. The event took place at the historic Music Center in downtown Los Angeles on May 11.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared a video in which he can be seen receiving the award. He wrote in the caption, “Humbled and honoured to receive the Gold Legend Honour @goldhouseco’s Gold Gala in LA.” This year’s event was a star-studded affair, with luminaries such as Steven Yeun, Lucy Liu, Bang Si-Hyuk, and the iconic Hello Kitty.
Meanwhile, American actor Lucy Liu was also honoured with the Gold Legend Award. Liu gave a moving speech after receiving the award from Regina King. “What I love about Regina is that she always makes choices that are for her,” Liu told the audience.
