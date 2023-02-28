Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj to make series based on Agatha Christie's novel

Sony LIV has announced an adaptation of the renowned detective fiction mystery novel The Sittaford Mystery, written by legendary British novelist and queen of the crime genre, Agatha Christie. Titled Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley, the show is helmed by Bhardwaj’s home banner – Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures along with Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films in association with Agatha Christie Limited.

Set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh, the series will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her quest to uncover a deep mystery. Besides donning the hats of director and co-producer, Vishal Bhardwaj also serves as the show’s co-screenwriter, alongside Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan. The series boasts of an impressive ensemble cast featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam, among others.

Vishal Bhardwaj says, “I grew up devouring all Agatha Christie mysterious tales. Her plots, characters and setting remain unparalleled in the genre and continue to excite storytellers even today.” —TMS