Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie 'James' all set to hit 4,000 screens on his birth anniversary

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film James is all set to hit as many as 4,000 screens across the country on March 17 on his birth anniversary.
The film, which got a U/A certificate by Censor Board of Film Certification, will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages. In Karnataka alone, the movie will be released in more than 400 theatres.
The motion picture, teaser and songs of the flick were an instant hit and crores of his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie.
Puneeth died on October 29, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack.
— IANS
