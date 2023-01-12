Final season of epic fantasy-drama series Carnival Row will air soon

Prime Video has dropped the official trailer and key art from the second and final season of the fantasy-drama Carnival Row, starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne.
The highly anticipated series, from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, will return on February 17.
In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season 2 of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate aka Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders. Carnival Row is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. The series is executive produced by showrunner Erik Oleson, Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon, Sarah Byrd and Jim Dunn.
