Actress Swara Bhasker uploaded a picture about love on her Instagram handle. In the post Swara has her head down and so does the man next to her, not revealing his identity. The actress wrote, “This could be love…” She also added a heart and twinkling stars emoji.
Swara also shared the post on her Instagram stories and expressed her feelings. She added the romantic song, I Finally Found Someone.
