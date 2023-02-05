Siddharth Malhotra's bride-to-be Kiara reached Jaisalmer on Saturday afternoon in MukeshAmbani's chartered plane

Siddharth Malhotra’s bride-to-be Kiara reached Jaisalmer on Saturday afternoon in Mukesh Ambani’s chartered plane, accompanied by fashion designer Manish Malhotra and his team. Suryagarh Palace Hotel has been decorated for the royal wedding functions, which will start tomorrow.

There was a lot of craze to see Kiara, who was spotted outside Jaisalmer airport in a white outfit. The functions of Siddharth and Kiara’s royal wedding will start from Sunday. Some guests accompanied the bride and groom on Saturday, while the rest will arrive on Sunday.

“The wedding functions will start from February 5. The process of arrival of guests has begun. Strong security has been kept outside Jaisalmer airport. Special cards and bands have been made for the drivers to enter the hotel,” said a source. — IANS