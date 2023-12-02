Finding inner peace

Subha Rajput, who essays the role of Goddess Parvati in Colors’ show Shiv Shakti —Tap Tyag Tandav has garnered a lot of love. Basking in the appreciation, she shares her journey of embracing spirituality by meditating daily for the mythological show. She has been meditating and practicing mindfulness to bring a sense of serenity to her portrayal. Committed to delivering a nuanced and compelling performance, she remarks that taking a holistic approach has helped her bring depth to her portrayal.

Shedding light on her preparation, Subha Rajput says, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the viewers for showering immense love on our show. ”