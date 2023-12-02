Finding inner peace

Subha Rajput, who essays the role of Goddess Parvati in Colors’ show Shiv Shakti —Tap Tyag Tandav has garnered a lot of love. Basking in the appreciation, she shares her journey of embracing spirituality by meditating daily for the mythological show. She has been meditating and practicing mindfulness to bring a sense of serenity to her portrayal. Committed to delivering a nuanced and compelling performance, she remarks that taking a holistic approach has helped her bring depth to her portrayal.
Shedding light on her preparation, Subha Rajput says, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the viewers for showering immense love on our show. ”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...