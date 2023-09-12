 Finding inspiration in heritage, designer Raghavendra Rathore, a name synonymous with Jodhpuri bandhgala jacket, loves incorporating traditional craftsmanship into contemporary designs : The Tribune India

Raghavendra Rathore, a designer who emphatically merged his royal heritage with contemporary fashion, has been making waves for the last three decades. His Jodhpuri bandhgala jacket has established itself as an iconic masterpiece, finding place among the wardrobes of discerning gentlemen worldwide. Rathore is also an avid horse-rider, a classical music aficionado and collector of vintage watches. The founder of bespoke brand Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur opens up on his journey...

Heritage goes digital

Heritage assumes a pivotal role when illuminated on digital platforms in the present fashion scenario. Digital platforms offer a canvas to share the stories behind creations, celebrate intricate craftsmanship, and foster cultural respect. It is now easier to reach a global audience, revive tradition and showcase the timeless elegance of heritage-inspired fashion.

Bandhgala diaries

The bandhgala, often associated with the brand Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur, has witnessed a remarkable evolution over the years. Originally rooted in the regal courts of Rajasthan, this iconic garment symbolised nobility and grandeur, representing a rich heritage. Today, its significance has transcended those historical boundaries, emerging as a powerful emblem of Indian culture in the global fashion arena.

Formative years in fashion

My formative years at the Parsons School of Design were profoundly influential, and subsequent training at prestigious ateliers like Oscar de la Renta further honed my understanding of design and its boundless potential. New York, with its multicultural tapestry and relentless energy, was an immersive experience where fashion transcended mere attire; it became a lifestyle, a profound philosophy. As I traversed between Paris and New York, I absorbed a kaleidoscope of influences that would eventually serve as the foundation for the inception of my brand in 1994.

Design in films

It was truly inspiring to see the remarkable dedication of the whole creative and production team, the efforts they made to highlight our cultural heritage through the costumes. Attention to detail and constant innovation to achieve nothing but perfection, resonated with my team and me, as these underlying attributes are the very ethos of the RRJ brand. We have designed for films like Oh my God, Eklavya and Khoobsurat.

On the red carpet

Creations by Raghavendra Rathore

The essence of the bespoke brand is to be able to offer design solutions to its clients. Creating looks for celebrities keeping in mind their personal style, their requirement and the event is the starting point. The key is to be able to create an experience to make them feel comfortable with the design as a whole.

Playing favourites

The Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur brand has had the opportunity of working with many discerning clients across the globe, each one of them carrying our bespoke designs with their own panache and style. We have been able to create customised looks for personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Duchess of York Sarah Fergusson, and many more over the last 30 years, and each experience has been memorable.

Trunk show in Chandigarh

Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur brand will be unveiling the highly anticipated ‘Festive Regalia’ Autumn Winter 2023 Collection in a two-day trunk show at Hyatt Centric, Chandigarh, scheduled for September 16-17, 2023. This collection presents India’s rich heritage masterfully blended with modern aesthetics.

